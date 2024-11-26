Tomasino’s lofty aspiration: Be ‘sparkplug’ for struggling Penguins

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

These are not necessarily the high-flying, Stanley Cup-winning Pittsburgh Penguins that forward Philip Tomasino grew up watching intensely. That doesn’t dull his desire to play for them.

In his expected debut with the Penguins Wednesday after he was acquired from Nashville in a trade Monday, Tomasino, 23, might even play alongside one of the heroes of his youth. He was on the right side of Evgeni Malkin’s line Tuesday in his first practice with the team at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

“He’s a legend,” Tomasino said of Malkin. “Pittsburgh was my favorite team growing up. Watching Sid (Crosby) and ‘Geno’ was my whole childhood. It’s kind of crazy to be on a line with him today. It’s awesome. Another guy I’ve looked up to, and, obviously, a heck of a player. So I’m just going to try to do everything I can to help him and help this team.

“He’s one of the most skilled guys ever. Try and get him the puck as much as possible. That would be a guy I would love to play with, get an opportunity (Wednesday) I’ll make sure I take advantage of it. He’s a guy that can make plays. Get open for him and, hopefully, we can connect and help our team.”

Regardless of where he lines up Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks in the Penguins’ annual Thanksgiving Eve game, Tomasino could be in a nearly unwinnable situation – being the spark that helps the Penguins start to climb out of their tailspin that has them on a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) and last in the Metropolitan Division at 7-12-4.

