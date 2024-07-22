Ones to watch: Bridget Williams

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — She’s representing Westmoreland County and her country in the upcoming Olympic games. Bridget Williams is one to watch in Paris.

Williams took first place in the pole vault at the U.S. trials in Oregon in July. She talked to Channel 11 a short time later.

“Most people will forever know me as Bridget Guy,” Williams stressed.

That was her name at Hempfield High School where she won two state titles in the 4x100 relay and the state title in pole vault her senior year in 2014.

Now she is married, and one of three women representing Team USA in the pole vault.

“I feel like it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Williams said. “I’ve always worked hard, in any sport that I’ve done, and have always strived to be the best at whatever sport I was doing, but I never thought in a million years I’d be going to the Olympics in pole vault.”

Williams actually dreamed of being in the Olympics as a gymnast, which is the sport she did before she started pole vaulting in middle school. Since then, she accomplished a lot in high school and in college at the University of Virginia. When she graduated from UVA in 2019, she didn’t want to give up pole vaulting so she kept training.

