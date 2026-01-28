Ones to Watch: Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim’s status for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan was up in the air for awhile because of a collarbone injury, but the snowboarder announced in January she’s ready to compete. The reigning world champion is one to watch in these winter games.

Kim was the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic medals in the snowboard halfpipe. She won the first when she was just 17 years old.

17 years oldIn the very beginning of January, Kim posted on social media that she feared she tore her labrum, but a week or so later gave the update that it wasn’t torn and she was good to go for Milan.

Kim credits the support from her parents as a major reason for her successes.

“My parents travel with me, which is awesome. My Mom is like my private chef, she makes me all the yummy foods. My Dad was my coach growing up, so he definitely will give me unsolicited advice. And that definitely causes a little bit of a thing,” Kim added jokingly.

Kim is the first woman in history to land a 1260 in competition. That happened back in 2014.

The women’s Olympic halfpipe competition starts on February 11th.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group