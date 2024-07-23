Ones to watch: Frederick Richard

PARIS — U.S. Olympic gymnast Frederick Richard might have the perfect nickname - Flips. He’s one to watch in the Paris Olympic games.

The first time Olympian calls himself reckless, and said he like to challenge himself and push limits. In fact, the entire U.S. men’s team increased its difficulty for Paris after a so-so showing in Toyko.

Richard won the U.S. trials in June and credits his support system.

“My parents, Carl Richard and Ann Marie Richard. I would say they have been so supportive of me in the process. We all see where I can go, and we all are working as a team. They are like my teammates on this journey,” Richard said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group