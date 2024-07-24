Ones to watch: Penn State athletes

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University is proud of its showing ahead of the Paris Olympics. About two dozen PSU former and current student-athletes are headed to the games. They’re representing many countries, but a lot of them will wear the red, white and blue.

The U.S. Men’s Gymnastics team increased its difficulties in routines this year. That includes Penn State’s Stephen Nedoroscik, who’s going to Paris as a pommel horse expert.

More Nittany Lions are the men’s volleyball team. Aaron Russell, Matt Anderson and Max Holt are all Olympic veterans.

Another Olympic veteran is Hayleigh Washington who’s on the women’s volleyball team. She won gold in the Toyko games.

In women’s soccer, Alyssa Naeher and Sam Coffey will represent the U.S.

In wrestling, Zain Rutherford and Aaron Brooks are Paris-bound.

Finally, in track and field Olympics veteran and Pennsylvania native Joe Kovacs is back to compete in the shot put. He has a bronze from Rio and another from Toyko.

They are a couple more proud Nittany Lions representing the U.S., and even more competing in various sports for a handful of other countries.

