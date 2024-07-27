Ones to watch: Sha’Carri Richardson

PARIS — From fastest woman in the United States to the cover of Vogue Magazine. Sha’Carri Richardson is one to watch in the Paris Olympic games.

Richardson blazed the competition in the 100 meters in the Olympic trials. She missed the Toyko games because of a suspension, but now she’s back aiming to be queen of the track.

Part of Richardson’s look and brand is her long fingernails, fanned out at the starting line.

“I feel like I want to bring beauty to the track,” Richardson said. “I can be just as beautiful as I am standing here when I am living life just as well as when I’m handling my business.”

Richardson’s teammate and competition in the 200 meters is returning Olympian Gabby Thomas. The Harvard grad grabbed a bronze in Toyko.

Since then, she’s added a master’s degree from the University of Texas, all while preparing for Paris.

