Ones to watch: Spencer Lee

PITTSBURGH — After winning three PIAA titles with Franklin Regional and three NCAA championships with Iowa, Spencer Lee is adding to his incredible wrestling resume with a spot on Team USA.

Lee credits his western Pennsylvania upbringing with much of his success.

“Pennsylvania is known for having the deepest wrestling and usually the best wrestlers,” he told Channel 11.

Reaching the Olympic games was a goal he had at a young age, with a competitive nature to match.

“I grew up watching similar people, wanting to emulate, be better than other wrestlers, as well. It was always my mindset. I always said I’d be better than the people that I watched.”

There couldn’t be a more meaningful location than Paris for Lee’s first Olympics.

His mother is originally from France. Family members, including Lee’s grandmother, still live in Bordeaux. She will be among those who will get to see Lee wrestle in person for the very first time.

“I was very excited because I know it’s a big deal for my mom to be able to have that opportunity,” Lee said. “We’ve been talking about it since Paris was announced as a location for the Olympics because, as I said, I know what i’m capable of, and we knew that it was a possibility of me making this team.”

For Lee, going to Paris is just the start. He’s hoping to return a winner.

“I know the best guys. I know who they are, and I know I’m capable of wrestling anybody. I’m super excited to be able to prove that I can be the guy to beat.”

