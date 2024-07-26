Ones to Watch

Ones to watch: Suni Lee

By Shelby Cassesse, Channel 11 Sports

US Trials Gymnastics Suni Lee competes in the floor exercise at the United States Gymnastics Olympic Trials on Sunday, June 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

PARIS — She took the world by storm during the Toyko games and became an American darling. Now college student Suni Lee is back on the women’s gymnastics team and one to watch for Team USA.

Since Toyko, Lee went to college and competed for Auburn University, loving everything about college life.

But now her sights are set on Paris. Lee came back from Toyko with a full set of medals, bronze, silver and gold.

“My gold medal is my baby,” Lee said. “When I look at it I just think of how proud I am of myself because I did not think I could even make it to the Olympics, let alone win a gold medal. So to have this in my hands and to be able to say I won the Olympics is so crazy.”

Lee also is into fashion, and the one thing she can’t be without is socks. She said she even wears them while doing gymnastics.

