Ones to watch: Suni Lee

PARIS — She took the world by storm during the Toyko games and became an American darling. Now college student Suni Lee is back on the women’s gymnastics team and one to watch for Team USA.

Since Toyko, Lee went to college and competed for Auburn University, loving everything about college life.

But now her sights are set on Paris. Lee came back from Toyko with a full set of medals, bronze, silver and gold.

“My gold medal is my baby,” Lee said. “When I look at it I just think of how proud I am of myself because I did not think I could even make it to the Olympics, let alone win a gold medal. So to have this in my hands and to be able to say I won the Olympics is so crazy.”

Lee also is into fashion, and the one thing she can’t be without is socks. She said she even wears them while doing gymnastics.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group