Ones to Watch: Vincent Trocheck

A Pittsburgh native and long-time NHL star, Vincent Trocheck is One to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina.

It has been a long time coming for the current New York Ranger, who laced up the skates for the first time at just three-years-old.

“He started skating out in Mount Lebanon,” recalled Trocheck’s father, Vincent Trocheck. “He would just go to Learn-to-Skate and do some of those things. He just got hooked on watching the hockey players when he would be leaving the rink.”

As Trocheck grew, it wasn’t long before Vincent Sr. and Rita Trocheck realized their son was a natural hockey player. His skills were quickly outgrowing what Pittsburgh could offer at the time.

For years, Trocheck and his dad were always on the road.

His family even moved to Detroit temporarily and kept their house in Pittsburgh with plans to return.

It was a big sacrifice that paid off when Trocheck was drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2011 and made his NHL debut three years later. This season marks his 13th in the league.

“He’s tough, so he’s been able to endure a long career at this point,” Trocheck Sr. said. “He’s played 800-and-some games. But he is. He’s a character person. He’s a team-first guy, which is perfect for the Olympics, and he’s always been that same player since he was young.”

Team USA appears to agree.

Because NHL players haven’t participated in the Olympics since 2014, this is likely the 32-year-old’s only chance to represent his country on this stage.

It’s a dream fulfilled that his family cannot wait to see in person.

“To be able to go to Milan, it’s something that we’re all so excited for,” said Rita Trocheck. “I can’t even imagine. It’s gonna be so emotional, I’m sure, but great for him.”

Team USA Men’s Hockey begins play on Feb. 12 against Latvia.

