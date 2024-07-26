Ones to watch: World record-holding swimmers

PARIS — Swimming kicks off the Olympic games, and some current and former world record holders from the U.S. are ones to watch in Paris.

Regan Smith reclaimed the world record in the women’s 100-meter backstroke at the Olympic trials in June. She’ll also compete in the 200 meters and the relays.

Smith returned from Toyko with two silver medals and a bronze. She admits she’s never been to Paris and is excited to try some of the French desserts.

Ryan Murphy is looking to reclaim the title of the world’s fastest man in the 100-meter backstroke. He held that record until 2022.

Murphy came home from Toyko with the full package - gold, silver and bronze. In the 2016 games in Rio, Murphy swept all the backstroke events, winning three golds.

Murphy got married in September and said it was the best day of his life.

