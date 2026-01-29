Ones to Watch: Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin is considered the greatest alpine skier of all time. The three-time Olympic medalist and eight-time world champion is looking to add another gold medal to her trophy case.

Shiffrin made her Olympic debut in Sochi, Russia, in 2014 and became the youngest athlete in history to win an Olympic slalom gold medal. She followed that up four years later in the PyeongChang, South Korea, games.

Shiffrin’s career is not without setbacks. She didn’t medal in the 2022 games in Beijing, China. And then in2020, she lost her father suddenly in an accident. That tragedy connected her with Norwegian ski star Aleksander Kilde.

“Aleks was really pretty crucial for me in a part of my life where I wasn’t doing too great. After my dad passed away, he sent me a message, saying, ‘If you’re ever thinking you might want to talk to somebody, about anything, I’m here and I can listen’. For whatever reason, I think if it was anyone else, I’d probably have been like, go away, because I definitely was not looking for anything at the time and didn’t see a future with anybody. I wasn’t in an emotional place to be looking for love at all. And now, I have a ring,” Shifftin said.

The two got engaged in 2024 and plan to marry sometime after the Olympic Games.

