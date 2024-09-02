Sports

Pat Narduzzi does not declare Pitt QB competition winner after game against Kent State

By Karl Ludwig: PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Pittsburgh QB Eli Holstein #10 in action against Kent State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Eli Holstein answered a lot of questions with his performance against Kent State.

Holstein — a 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt freshman quarterback from Zachary, Louis. — made his first collegiate start Saturday afternoon against Kent State and certainly didn’t disappoint. I think he showed the Pitt coaching staff exactly what they wanted to see.

Holstein completed 29-of-39 pass attempts (74%) for 330 yards with three touchdowns and an interception before giving way to Nate Yarnell in the fourth quarter. It was quite the statement in a season-opening victory.

But Pat Narduzzi still isn’t quite ready to proclaim Holstein as the official winner of the Pitt quarterback competition.

“We’ll talk about that Monday,” Narduzzi said following the win. “I want to sit down with the offense and sit down with Kade. I think things looked pretty good today, what we kind of thought coming out of camp.

