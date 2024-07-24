Sports

Pat Narduzzi ready to let the new Pitt offense turn loose in 2024

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

If you want to know what sort of changes offensive coordinator Kade Bell has brought to Pitt since arriving in December, Pat Narduzzi thinks you should probably ask his players about it.

But one thing is for sure, Narduzzi is excited.

“I don’t know if there’s been a season — I can’t tell you how excited I am to watch them go,” Narduzzi said Tuesday morning at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C. “I watched them in the spring for 15 days, listened to our guys talk about some individual workouts, team sessions they’ve had against the defense, how much more knowledge they have.”

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

