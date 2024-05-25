Patrick Queen turned down more money to sign with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

In an exclusive interview with Derrick Bell of Steelers Now, Patrick Queen revealed an interesting nugget on why he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. According to Queen, he had opportunities to earn more money elsewhere but chose Pittsburgh because he is focused on winning right now.

“From the 15 teams that I was talking to it came down to like five at the end. It was five teams in the mix. Some were offering some seventeens ($17 million per year). I had a chance to either go win or a chance to get paid. For me, the difference was like four or five million. I’m looking at like I have never been on a losing team before. I also don’t want to be part of anything being rebuilt because I’m trying to win now,” Queen told Bell in an interview on the Steelers_DB YouTube Channel.

The Steelers signed Queen to a three-year, $41 million deal in March. It’s the largest free-agent signing in Steelers’ history by almost $5 million annually. That’s a pretty lucrative deal for a linebacker, but as Queen mentioned, he could have made about $4-5 million more with another team. All he cares about is winning.

