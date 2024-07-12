Paul Skenes carries no-hit bid through seven; Pirates win 1-0

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pirates took the game and their series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, winning 1-0 thanks to another standout performance from All-Star rookie Paul Skenes.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander no-hit the Brewers for seven innings, striking out 11 batters to tie his career high. His season ERA now sits at 1.90, the best by far among Major League starters… although he’s 16.2 innings shy of qualifying for the leaderboard.

Pittsburgh (45-48) threatened in the first inning, with a leadoff walk from Andrew McCutchen setting up an Oneil Cruz infield single. Aaron Civale managed to wriggle out of the jam, though, striking out Rowdy Tellez on three pitches before a Nick Gonzales groundout.

