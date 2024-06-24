Sports

Penguins release 2024 pre-season schedule

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins 2024 pre-season schedule is here.

The team released the schedule on Monday morning. It features three games at PPG Paints Arena and four on the road.

The team opens the pre-season schedule in Buffalo against the Sabres on Sept. 21. They play at home for the first time three days later, also against the Sabres.

The Penguins will also play the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets at home.

Pre-season television and radio information will be released at a later date.

See the full schedule below:

Date                                        Opponent        Location                                  Time

Saturday, September 21         Buffalo             KeyBank Center                       7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 24           Buffalo             PPG Paints Arena                    7:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 28         Detroit             Little Caesars Arena                7:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 29            Ottawa            Rink TBD (Hockeyville)            TBD

Tuesday, October 1                 Detroit             PPG Paints Arena                    7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 3                Columbus        Nationwide Arena                   7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 4                    Columbus        PPG Paints Arena                    7:00 PM ET

