Penguins release 2024 pre-season schedule

PITTSBURGH — The Penguins 2024 pre-season schedule is here.

The team released the schedule on Monday morning. It features three games at PPG Paints Arena and four on the road.

The team opens the pre-season schedule in Buffalo against the Sabres on Sept. 21. They play at home for the first time three days later, also against the Sabres.

The Penguins will also play the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets at home.

Pre-season television and radio information will be released at a later date.

See the full schedule below:

Date Opponent Location Time

Saturday, September 21 Buffalo KeyBank Center 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 24 Buffalo PPG Paints Arena 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 28 Detroit Little Caesars Arena 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 29 Ottawa Rink TBD (Hockeyville) TBD

Tuesday, October 1 Detroit PPG Paints Arena 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 3 Columbus Nationwide Arena 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 4 Columbus PPG Paints Arena 7:00 PM ET

