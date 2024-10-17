Penguins win wild game; Milestones, implosions & comebacks vs. Buffalo

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Milestones, implosions, and comebacks. The Pittsburgh Penguins goaltending situation exploded Wednesday as starting goalie Tristan Jarry played barely more than 10 minutes. His quick hook after allowing three goals was preceded by Bronx cheers and derisive groans from the home fans as the Penguins quickly trailed 3-1.

Sidney Crosby earned his 1600th point, and Evgeni Malkin scored his 500th goal, but the historical milestones were just part of the wild night in which each team rallied, and Bryan Rust (2) scored his second goal of the game with 46 seconds remaining to force overtime.

And Crosby scored the game-winner in overtime for a 6-5 Penguins win.

