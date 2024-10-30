Penguins winless spiral continues; Fleury dunks on Pens 5-3

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Holding two goals leads the Pittsburgh Penguins have become mortal enemies for whom there is no common ground. For the third time in five games, the Penguins claimed a 2-0 lead only to throw it away faster than a stack of junk mail, losing to the Minnesota Wild 5-3 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins are winless in their last six games (0-5-1).

Perhaps the defensive gaffes and lack of pushback were a gift to departing friend Marc-Andre Fleury, who was honored by fans and a video tribute during his final start in Pittsburgh after playing the first 13 years of his career for the Penguins.

