Pirates 6 game winning streak snapped in shutout loss to Phillies

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Marco Gonzales delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After taking the first two games of the series, the Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to complete the sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies in a 6-0 loss at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

The loss put an end to the Pirates’ six-game winning streak, which was a season-long.

The Pirates’ offense was silenced by Phillies rookie Tyler Phillips, who tossed six shutout innings in his third-career appearance. Phillips (2-0) scattered four hits, walked one and struck out three.

