Pirates 6 game winning streak snapped in shutout loss to Phillies

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After taking the first two games of the series, the Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to complete the sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies in a 6-0 loss at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

The loss put an end to the Pirates’ six-game winning streak, which was a season-long.

The Pirates’ offense was silenced by Phillies rookie Tyler Phillips, who tossed six shutout innings in his third-career appearance. Phillips (2-0) scattered four hits, walked one and struck out three.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group