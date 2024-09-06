Pirates bounce back to down Nats 9-4, Falter sets career-high

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

A day after being no-hit in Chicago, eight different players for the Pittsburgh Pirates had at least one hit in a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on Thursday.

The Nationals (62-78) jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Bailey Falter. Juan Yepez stroked an RBI-double to right and scored on Andrés Chaparro’s 419-foot homer to left-center.

After the first inning, Falter (7-7) settled in for the Pirates (66-74) and completed five innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out three.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group