Sports

Pirates bulldozed by Cubs on stolen bases, hits galore

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Brady Feigl delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates allowed a season-high 21 hits and eight stolen bases to the Chicago Cubs and were blown out 18-8 at PNC Park on Monday night.

Five different Cubs players stole at least one base against Pirates’ pitching and catcher Yasmani Grandal. Pete Crow-Armstrong led the Cubs with three steals and Ian Happ added a pair. The Cubs went a perfect eight-for-eight in stolen base attempts.

Mitch Keller struggled with efficiency and was only able to go four innings. The Cubs (66-66) jumped ahead 2-0 in the second inning against Keller (11-8). Crow-Armstrong delivered an RBI single and after stealing second, scored on a Miguel Amaya base hit.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • West Virginia boy dies after getting hurt at football practice
  • Crafton police searching for missing man
  • 37 PPS facilities to operate on half-day schedule Wednesday due to high temperatures
  • VIDEO: Iconic Oakland ice cream store Dave & Andy's to reopen
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read