Pirates bulldozed by Cubs on stolen bases, hits galore

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates allowed a season-high 21 hits and eight stolen bases to the Chicago Cubs and were blown out 18-8 at PNC Park on Monday night.

Five different Cubs players stole at least one base against Pirates’ pitching and catcher Yasmani Grandal. Pete Crow-Armstrong led the Cubs with three steals and Ian Happ added a pair. The Cubs went a perfect eight-for-eight in stolen base attempts.

Mitch Keller struggled with efficiency and was only able to go four innings. The Cubs (66-66) jumped ahead 2-0 in the second inning against Keller (11-8). Crow-Armstrong delivered an RBI single and after stealing second, scored on a Miguel Amaya base hit.

