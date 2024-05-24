Sports

Pirates Preview: Braves in town after Bucs’ back-to-back bad losses

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: Bailey Falter #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images) (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered a similar fate on Thursday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants as they did the night before.

The Pirates recorded a grand slam, built a large lead and received solid work from their starting pitcher but the bullpen blew the game late with the Pirates (23-28) falling 7-6 in the series finale.

Joey Bart hit the grand slam against his former team and rookie Paul Skenes held San Francisco to one run in six innings but the Giants rallied for five runs in the top of the eighth.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Animal Friends pet food bank in ‘dire’ need of donations
  • 45 pounds of marijuana found in South Side drug raid, DA says
  • Some Shadyside neighbors concerned about potential investment in Hunt Armory ice rink
  • VIDEO: Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read