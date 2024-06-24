Pirates Preview: Bucs head to Cincinnati to start road trip

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 3-1 by the Tampa Bay Rays in the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park.

Paul Skenes had another excellent start for the Pirates (37-40) but the offense managed only three hits. Bryan Reynolds had two of the three — including a home run — and extended his hitting streak to 20 games.

The Pirates will start a six-game road trip on Monday night and will face the Cincinnati Reds (36-41) for the second time in a week.

