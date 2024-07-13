Pirates Preview: Bucs Looking for First 3-Game Winning Streak Since May

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Marco Gonzales returned from the injured list and helped lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Gonzales pitched five innings and Ke’Bryan Hayes went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored in the win.

The Pirates (46-48) will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on the White Sox (27-69) on Saturday afternoon.

