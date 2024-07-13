Sports

Pirates Preview: Bucs Looking for First 3-Game Winning Streak Since May

By WPXI.com News Staff and Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Ke'Bryan Hayes Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single by teammate Jared Triolo during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez) (Melissa Tamez/AP)

By WPXI.com News Staff and Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Marco Gonzales returned from the injured list and helped lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Gonzales pitched five innings and Ke’Bryan Hayes went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored in the win.

The Pirates (46-48) will look to make it three wins in a row when they take on the White Sox (27-69) on Saturday afternoon.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Uniontown shooting that killed father was murder-for-hire plot, state police say
  • ‘A public nuisance’: Family of woman killed in mass shooting at Penn Hills bar files lawsuit
  • Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed, cannot be filed again
  • VIDEO: It’s a busy weekend for politics in the Pittsburgh region. Here's a look at who's coming to town
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read