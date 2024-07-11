Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes, Bucs look for rubber match win vs. Brewers

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were blanked 9-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday night.

Martín Pérez was tagged for five runs and failed to get out of the fifth inning while Milwaukee starter Tobias Myers threw eight-shutout innings.

The Pirates (44-48) have a chance to bounce back from a bad night and earn a series victory over the first-place Brewers (54-39) on Thursday afternoon.

