Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes, Bucs look for rubber match win vs. Brewers

Paul Skenes, Bryan Reynolds selected to play in MLB All-Star Game Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were blanked 9-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday night.

Martín Pérez was tagged for five runs and failed to get out of the fifth inning while Milwaukee starter Tobias Myers threw eight-shutout innings.

The Pirates (44-48) have a chance to bounce back from a bad night and earn a series victory over the first-place Brewers (54-39) on Thursday afternoon.

