Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes faces toughest test yet

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Jared Jones threw six shutout innings and Jack Suwinski, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to first pitch, hit a solo home run to lead the Pirates (28-32) to a win.

After one rookie passed a tough test against the Dodgers (38-24) another will try and deliver similar results as Paul Skenes makes career start No. 5.

Click here to read more form PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

