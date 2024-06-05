Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes faces toughest test yet

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates squeaked out a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Jared Jones threw six shutout innings and Jack Suwinski, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to first pitch, hit a solo home run to lead the Pirates (28-32) to a win.

After one rookie passed a tough test against the Dodgers (38-24) another will try and deliver similar results as Paul Skenes makes career start No. 5.

Click here to read more form PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group