Pirates Preview: Pérez seeking rebound back at PNC Park

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates swept by Red Sox following 6-1 loss on Sunday Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Martín Pérez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates enjoyed a day off on Monday after taking three our of four from the Chicago Cubs with a 3-2 victory at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

In the final meeting of the four-game set in Chicago, Mitch Keller tossed six more strong innings for the Pirates (22-26) and Nick Gonzales plated a pair of important runs with a base hit in the fifth inning.

After seven games on the road, the Pirates will return to PNC Park where they will welcome the San Francisco Giants (23-25) for the first of three games.

