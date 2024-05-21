Pirates Preview: Pérez seeking rebound back at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates enjoyed a day off on Monday after taking three our of four from the Chicago Cubs with a 3-2 victory at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

In the final meeting of the four-game set in Chicago, Mitch Keller tossed six more strong innings for the Pirates (22-26) and Nick Gonzales plated a pair of important runs with a base hit in the fifth inning.

After seven games on the road, the Pirates will return to PNC Park where they will welcome the San Francisco Giants (23-25) for the first of three games.

