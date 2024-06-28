Pirates reinstate Martín Pérez, option Justin Bruihl

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially reinstated left-handed starting pitcher Martín Pérez from the 15-day injured list. He will face the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

The 33-year-old was placed on the injured list on May 28 with a left groin strain. Pérez made one rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he allowed a pair of runs — one earned — across five innings pitched.

Prior to his injury, the veteran made 11 starts with the Pirates this season. He went 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA, 70 hits allowed, 19 walks and 46 strikeouts in 57.1 innings.

