Sports

Pirates reinstate Martín Pérez, option Justin Bruihl

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Pirates fall 8-1 to Braves after losing starting battery Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Martín Pérez delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially reinstated left-handed starting pitcher Martín Pérez from the 15-day injured list. He will face the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

The 33-year-old was placed on the injured list on May 28 with a left groin strain. Pérez made one rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he allowed a pair of runs — one earned — across five innings pitched.

Prior to his injury, the veteran made 11 starts with the Pirates this season. He went 1-3 with a 4.71 ERA, 70 hits allowed, 19 walks and 46 strikeouts in 57.1 innings.

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh couple waits in fear as city-owned duplex collapses next door
  • 4 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Pittsburgh region, NWS says
  • Driver picking up body from Shadyside nursing home takes patient who was still alive
  • VIDEO: Juneteenth celebration organizer still waiting on funds Pittsburgh City Council approved for event
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read