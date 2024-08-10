Pirates select Domingo Germán from Indianapolis

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Domingo Germán from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh originally signed the recently-turned 32-year-old as a minor league free agent in March. After Germán opted out of his contract on July 16, the Pirates re-signed him to another minor-league contract a few days later.

Germán made 13 starts this season with Triple-A Indianapolis and went 6-4 with a 5.29 ERA. In 68 innings, he allowed 66 hits, including 12 home runs, walked 31 and struck out 66 batters. He will wear the number zero on his jersey, just the third player in Pirates’ history to do so.

