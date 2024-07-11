Pirates silenced by Tobias Myers in shutout loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

A day after erupting for 12 runs, the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense was silenced in a 9-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday night.

Brewers starter Tobias Myers held the Pirates (44-48) to one run through the first six innings of his outing.

The Pirates’ first hit of the game came on a Bryan Reynolds leadoff single in the fourth inning. After that, Myers retired nine batters in a row.

