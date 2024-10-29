Sports

Pitt football receives new bowl game projection

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt football Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman BJ Williams (55) and tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) (Chris Seward/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl has turned into a college football spectacle, but the Pitt Panthers are still aiming for more this season.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network updated his bowl projections, and Pitt has received a new projection following a slew of Gator Bowl appearances. He now slates the Panthers to face off against TCU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28. Action Network sets Pitt as an early 1-point underdog.

McMurphy still projects Miami to win the ACC, and Clemson to qualify for the College Football Playoff as an at-large.

