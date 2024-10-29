Pitt football receives new bowl game projection

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl has turned into a college football spectacle, but the Pitt Panthers are still aiming for more this season.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network updated his bowl projections, and Pitt has received a new projection following a slew of Gator Bowl appearances. He now slates the Panthers to face off against TCU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Dec. 28. Action Network sets Pitt as an early 1-point underdog.

McMurphy still projects Miami to win the ACC, and Clemson to qualify for the College Football Playoff as an at-large.

