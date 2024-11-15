Pitt QB Eli Holstein labeled game-time decision vs. Clemson

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

It will be a game-time decision for Eli Holstein this weekend.

Pat Narduzzi announced Thursday at his weekly presser that Holstein has not been cleared by the Pitt medical staff yet, and his status is a game-time decision.

Narduzzi said that Pitt has confidence in both Holstein and backup Nate Yarnell, but obviously, Holstein will play if healthy.

