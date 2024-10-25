Pitt QB Eli Holstein leaves Syracuse game with apparent injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein left the game in the fourth quarter against Syracuse with an apparent injury.

Holstein took off on first-and-10 early in the fourth quarter, picking up 13 yards and a first down, but he went down hard as he was tackled on the sideline. He appeared to hit his head as he was tackled by ‘Cuse linebacker Justin Barro but walked to the medical tent under his own power.

Holstein left the game, went into the injury tent and left for the locker room upon exiting the tent.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group