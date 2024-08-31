Pitt scores 55 points in season opening win against Kent State

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pat Narduzzi promised that Pitt was going to go fast.

Pitt raced out to a 7-0 lead, and then a 14-0 lead, and through some very sloppy play at times, the Panthers certainly played fast.

Pitt knocked off Kent State, 55-24, at Acrisure Stadium Saturday afternoon, starting the season off on a winning note. And while it wasn’t smooth sailing, the Panthers racked up 547 yards and 55 points.

Eli Holstein took a large step in the quarterback competition, completing 29-of-39 pass attempts for 330 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, and Nate Yarnell led a touchdown drive of his own. Desmond Reid was electric, racking up 231 all-purpose yards, and Kenny Johnson recorded the first 100-yard receiving performance of his Pitt career.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group