Return of Rodney Hammond Jr. adds new layer to explosive Pitt offense

PITTSBURGH —

If the presumed starter of a Pitt position group is ruled ineligible for the entire season less than 24 hours before the season opener, it doesn’t tend to bode well for the success of the unit going forward.

But what about when that presumed starter is suddenly deemed eligible after four games? That’s pretty good, right?

It was surprising that Pat Narduzzi announced Rodney Hammond Jr. would be available for the North Carolina game this week, and the rest of the season, but his absence allowed the coaching staff to unleash Desmond Reid in his FBS debut — and it was a radical success. The running backs room is now a strength entering conference play.

