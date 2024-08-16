Sports

Russell Wilson to start Steelers 2nd preseason game

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson -- preseason warmup Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will start and make his first in-game appearance with the Black and Gold in the team’s second preseason game of 2024 against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

Wilson was held out of the preseason opener against the Houston Texans, as he had yet to return to practicing fully after suffering a minor calf injury on the first day of training camp.

Now, as long as he has no setbacks, he’s expected to be in the starting lineup against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Matthew Perry death: Doctors, Perry’s assistant among those arrested
  • PennDOT responds to recent posts claiming Pennsylvania is removing state inspection requirements
  • Johnny Wactor murder: Search warrants served
  • VIDEO: Many questions remain after police chase sent PRT bus crashing into house in Homewood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read