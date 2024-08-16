Russell Wilson to start Steelers 2nd preseason game

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson will start and make his first in-game appearance with the Black and Gold in the team’s second preseason game of 2024 against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

Wilson was held out of the preseason opener against the Houston Texans, as he had yet to return to practicing fully after suffering a minor calf injury on the first day of training camp.

Now, as long as he has no setbacks, he’s expected to be in the starting lineup against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

