Sports

Russell Wilson tweaked calf during conditioning test, expects quick return

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Russell Wilson (WPXI) Steelers Quarterback Russell Wilson at training camp in Latrobe, PA

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson said after Friday’s practice that the calf injury that sidelined him for the first two practices occurred during the team’s run test on Wednesday when he was pushing a sled.

“Just working hard, and sometimes things happen,” he said. “The good news is that I feel good. We’ll get there in time. The good thing is that I’m getting a lot of mental reps and throwing stuff on the side and the post-practice, as well.”

Russell Wilson added that if it were up to him, he’d have been practicing the last two days. He doesn’t expect to miss much more time with the calf injury and said that Mike Tomlin and the trainers are just being cautious.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Demolition of Saw Mill Run Boulevard bridge scheduled to begin soon, detours announced
  • Kennywood rollercoaster reopens after photo appears to show cinderblocks supporting part of the ride
  • Washington County couple arrested after Pa. AG shuts down DMT, THC manufacturing plant
  • VIDEO: ‘A tremendous loss’: Beloved Pittsburgh Allderdice teacher, coach dies unexpectedly
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read