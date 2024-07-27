Russell Wilson tweaked calf during conditioning test, expects quick return

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson said after Friday’s practice that the calf injury that sidelined him for the first two practices occurred during the team’s run test on Wednesday when he was pushing a sled.

“Just working hard, and sometimes things happen,” he said. “The good news is that I feel good. We’ll get there in time. The good thing is that I’m getting a lot of mental reps and throwing stuff on the side and the post-practice, as well.”

Russell Wilson added that if it were up to him, he’d have been practicing the last two days. He doesn’t expect to miss much more time with the calf injury and said that Mike Tomlin and the trainers are just being cautious.

