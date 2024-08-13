Six Steelers missed practice with injuries on Monday

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Six Pittsburgh Steelers players missed practice at St. Vincent College on Monday with confirmed injuries, while another couple with what Mike Tomlin referred to as bumps and bruises.

Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith began doing individual work as he comes back from a groin injury. He worked off to the side with trainers and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton. Benton was poked in the eye in the preseason games against the Houston Texans on Friday night and missed Sunday’s practice. He ran with Highsmith today.

Tackle Troy Fautanu was at practice with a large brace on his left knee. He has already been ruled out this week with an MCL sprain. Wide receiver Roman Wilson continues to walk around campus without any protection on his injured left ankle, but has yet to return to work.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group