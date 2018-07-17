Teen shot at Clairton pool wants to play football again

PITTSBURGH - The big kickoff to high school football season in western Pennsylvania was extra special for one local athlete.
"It just makes me so excited to see everybody in the WPIAL come together," said Leonard Robinson III, a senior at Clairton High School.
Last month, he was shot in the chest at the Clairton pool.
The bullet is still lodged in his rib cage, and Robinson was extremely grateful to be at Heinz Field on Tuesday.
He's still waiting for clearance from his doctor, but can't wait to get back on the gridiron.
"This is my final year for senior year," Robinson said. "It's my last chance to go back out there and do my thing."
Police said the suspected shooter, Trenton Leach, 15, was arrested at his home after he initially jumped a fence and fled after the shooting.
Channel 11 News learned Leach will be charged as an adult.
