Starting Pitt DT doesn’t make trip to North Carolina

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt will need a defensive tackle to step up against North Carolina in the wake of its best interior defensive lineman not making the trip to Chapel Hill, N.C.

Nick James did not travel with the Panthers to their ACC opener against North Carolina, which is a big blow considering James’ importance on the defensive line through the first four games this season.

“I think the guy that’s got a chance to do it right now just because of his motor and his intensity is Nick James,” Pat Narduzzi said Thursday at his weekly press conference. “I think I might have mentioned it a couple of weeks ago, like, he’s our best guy right now. So, we’ve got a lot of faith in what he’s got ability-wise.”

James has recorded 135 defensive snaps this season, which trails only Nahki Johnson among defensive tackles, and he’s recorded five tackles (two solo), a half tackle for loss and a pass breakup. His impact hasn’t resulted in a ton of stats, but he’s been the most consistent defensive tackle so far this season.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group