Steelers assistant named as collegiate head coach candidate

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni has been connected to the college head coaching job at his alma mater, Central Michigan.

Azzanni, 48, is a Central Michigan alum and coached for the Chippewas from 2007-09 as the team’s assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. Azzanni hasn’t coached at the college level since 2016, who he was passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Tennessee Volunteers. He is in his first season with the Steelers.

The Chippewas job opened last week, when head coach Jim McElwain announced his retirement after a 4-7 season.

