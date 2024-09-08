Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. leaves game with injury

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. suffered an apparent upper-body injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Porter appeared to be in a good deal of pain while being evaluated by trainers and team doctors. The NFL red hat independent neurologist was also in the medical tent with Porter, as well.

Second-year corner Cory Trice replaced Porter to finish the series. Porter returned to action on the next possession.

Porter limited Falcons wide receiver Drake London to just two receptions for 15 yards through the first three quarters. Ray-Ray McCloud is the Falcons leading receiver with three receptions for 45 yards. Cousins has completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a quarterback rating of 81.4.

