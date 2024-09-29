Sports

Steelers expected to be without key playmaker vs. Colts

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be without running back Jaylen Warren for their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Warren suffered a knee injury at some point either during or before the team’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin pulled him from that game, as Warren was trying to play through it.

Since then, an MRI revealed no structural damage, but Warren has not suited up through two practices this week, and according to a report by Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com, is not expected to play.

