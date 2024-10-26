Sports

Steelers get good news for 2 injured defensive stars

Steelers get good news for 2 injured defensive stars Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Two injured Pittsburgh Steelers defensive starters improved their injury status on Friday as the team continued its preparations for Monday night’s Week 8 home game against the New York Giants.

Strong safety DeShon Elliott and nose tackle Keeanu Benton both progressed from Thursday to Friday. Elliott missed Thursday’s practice with a back injury but was listed as a limited participant on Friday. Benton was limited on Thursday but practiced in full on Friday.

Veteran safety Terrell Edmunds would likely replace Elliott if he’s unable to play. Breiden Fehoko, who was just re-signed to the practice squad this week, is the lone backup at nose tackle with Montravius Adams on the injured reserve list.

