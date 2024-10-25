National

Deadly McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: 75 people ill, cases reported in 3 new states

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

McDonalds Quarter Pounder A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger is shown in this photograph, in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Richard Drew/AP)

COLORADO — The Center for Disease Control reported that more people have gotten sick from the E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

As of Oct. 25, 75 people have fallen ill. Everyone interviewed said they ate at McDonald’s before their illness started, the CDC said.

>> Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders sickens 49 people in 10 states

The CDC also said the most recent illness started on Oct. 10.

Twelve more people have been hospitalized across 13 states, which is three more than the last update.

Colorado continues to lead reported illnesses with 26 along with one death. Montana and Nebraska have 13 and 11 respectively, while Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Michigan all have one to five sicknesses.

Taylor Farms has initiated a voluntary recall of some onions sent to food service operators. Due to the product actions taken by both companies, the CDC believes the risk to the public is very low.

