Governor Shapiro announces historic plan to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A new, historic plan aims to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration announced Friday that elected officials, corporate leaders, private developers, organized labor, nonprofits and artists from Pittsburgh came together for this collective effort to improve Downtown.

Projects are already in the works that have equaled about $600 million, all of which are part of the initial phase of the plan and are expected to wrap in 2028.

“Pittsburgh is a great city, and in order for our Commonwealth to thrive, we need to ensure Downtown Pittsburgh is a hub of innovation, opportunity, and culture,” said Governor Shapiro. “With the Commonwealth’s significant support, we have a plan to invest in and revitalize Downtown – and help it reach its full potential as a great neighborhood where thousands of Pennsylvanians can live, work, enjoy safe public spaces, and contribute to our vibrant culture. Pittsburgh’s elected officials, corporate leaders, sports teams, nonprofits, union workers, and artists are all behind this plan – and together, we will write the next chapter of this great city’s story.”

On Channel 11 Morning News at 6:30 a.m., the breakdown of the plan that looks to reshape the heart of the city.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group