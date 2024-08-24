Steelers at Lions Preseason Gameday: What you need to know

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Detroit Lions for their third preseason game of the year on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (left MCL sprain), wide receiver Roman Wilson (left ankle) and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) are all out for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) is questionable.

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell suffered a foot injury in Wednesday’s practice, but an MRI came back and revealed he is “fine,” according to ESPN, which classified it Thursday as a rolled ankle.

The Steelers defeated the Lions, 19-9, in the preseason finale on Aug. 28, 2022.

