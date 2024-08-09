Steelers OLB Markus Golden suddenly retires

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Markus Golden has retired, the team announced on Friday. Golden had just signed with the club earlier this week, but was not practicing the last two days.

Golden spent the 2023 season with the Steelers but had been a free agent since his contract expired in March.

Golden, 33, played in 16 games for the Steelers last season as the club’s No. 3 outside linebacker. He recorded 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.

