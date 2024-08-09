Sports

Steelers OLB Markus Golden suddenly retires

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers OLB Markus Golden suddenly retires PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Markus Golden #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a sack in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Chris Ward - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Markus Golden has retired, the team announced on Friday. Golden had just signed with the club earlier this week, but was not practicing the last two days.

Golden spent the 2023 season with the Steelers but had been a free agent since his contract expired in March.

Golden, 33, played in 16 games for the Steelers last season as the club’s No. 3 outside linebacker. He recorded 20 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 120-mile detour in place due to Pennsylvania Turnpike closure this weekend
  • 1 person taken to hospital after crash on McKees Rocks Bridge
  • Butler Township police release body camera footage of Trump rally shooting
  • VIDEO: Channel 11 sits down with Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read