Steelers QB Russell Wilson reveals offensive plan against Lions

DETROIT — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed on Wednesday that the starting offense will play in the final preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Due to the inefficiencies on offense, Mike Tomlin said he got an incomplete study on Wilson in Saturday’s 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Yeah, we’re playing,” Wilson said. “We’re all playing. I’m excited to get back on the field. … I think the big thing for us is just executing, us making our plays and doing our thing.”

The first-team offense has scored zero points in the first two preseason games. Russell Wilson is looking for more rhythm and consistency from the offense.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group