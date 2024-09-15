Steelers smother Broncos, move to 2-0

DENVER — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got another promising start from quarterback Justin Fields and the defense was nearly perfect in a 13-3 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Fields, making his second start with the Steelers in place of injured Russell Wilson, built on a solid first outing last week against the Falcons, completing 13 of 20 for 117 yards and one touchdown for a 97.3 passer rating.

For the second week in a row, Fields did not turn the football over, and he led the offense into the end zone this week after settling for six field goals in Week 1 against the Falcons.

The lone end zone trip occurred on the Steelers’ second offensive drive of the game when Fields directed a 12-play, 73-yard effort that ended with a nifty pass to Darnell Washington on the left side of the end zone.

