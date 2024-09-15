Sports

Steelers smother Broncos, move to 2-0

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers smother Broncos, move to 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reaches for the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) is called pass interference on the play during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got another promising start from quarterback Justin Fields and the defense was nearly perfect in a 13-3 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Fields, making his second start with the Steelers in place of injured Russell Wilson, built on a solid first outing last week against the Falcons, completing 13 of 20 for 117 yards and one touchdown for a 97.3 passer rating.

For the second week in a row, Fields did not turn the football over, and he led the offense into the end zone this week after settling for six field goals in Week 1 against the Falcons.

The lone end zone trip occurred on the Steelers’ second offensive drive of the game when Fields directed a 12-play, 73-yard effort that ended with a nifty pass to Darnell Washington on the left side of the end zone.

    Most Read